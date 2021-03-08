Korea Investment CORP Buys 12,600 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

CCEP stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

