Korea Investment CORP Buys 17,700 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $38.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

