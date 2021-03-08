Korea Investment CORP Buys 25,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,332,000 after acquiring an additional 994,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Avantor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,835. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

