Korea Investment CORP Buys 5,600 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $217.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $218.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

