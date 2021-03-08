Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 44,100 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $52.47 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,312.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

