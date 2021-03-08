Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $55.37 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

