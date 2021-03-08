Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Open Text stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

