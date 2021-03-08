Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

NYSE WORK opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

