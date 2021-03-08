Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $118.34 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

