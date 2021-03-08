Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 442.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.37 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

