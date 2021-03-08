Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after acquiring an additional 230,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $22,422,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

