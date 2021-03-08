Korea Investment CORP Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,203. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Shares of HII opened at $185.61 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $209.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

