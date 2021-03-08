Korea Investment CORP Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $22,398,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $333.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.97. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $343.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

