Korea Investment CORP Has $3.18 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

