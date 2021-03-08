Korea Investment CORP Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 55,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

