Korea Investment CORP Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

