Korea Investment CORP Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $444.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.28 and a 200-day moving average of $461.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

