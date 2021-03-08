Korea Investment CORP Has $3.80 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

