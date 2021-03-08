Korea Investment CORP Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $301.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

