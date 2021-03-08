Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetApp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $61.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

