Korea Investment CORP Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $67.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

