Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,200 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $219.55 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day moving average of $204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

