Korea Investment CORP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

