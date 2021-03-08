Korea Investment CORP Purchases 20,100 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,531,000 after buying an additional 672,892 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Equitable by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after buying an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equitable by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after buying an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

