Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 2,201.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of HUYA worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,800,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 157,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.