Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $183.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

