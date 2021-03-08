Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

LDOS opened at $90.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

