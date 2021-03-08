Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $314.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

