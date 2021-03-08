Korea Investment CORP Sells 133,900 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

