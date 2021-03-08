Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

