Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,700 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 198,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

