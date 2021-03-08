Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,200 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

