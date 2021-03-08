Korea Investment CORP Sells 34,100 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,648,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.