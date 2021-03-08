Korea Investment CORP Sells 34,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

