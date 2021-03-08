Korea Investment CORP Sells 450 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $19,482,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,106.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,055.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,023.23. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,222.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.