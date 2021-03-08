Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,300 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $123.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

