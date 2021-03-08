Korea Investment CORP Sells 83,300 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 325,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,609,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,647,075 shares of company stock worth $283,089,294 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.