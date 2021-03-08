Korea Investment CORP Takes $4.10 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $84.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

