Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,914,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 215,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.