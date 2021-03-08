Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NVR by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,624.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,519.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,221.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

