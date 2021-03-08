Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price was down 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 14,519,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,346,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

