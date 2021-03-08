Kosmos Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,920 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,162,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 268,755 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 129,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 388,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,959. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

