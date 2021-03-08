Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Up 10.8%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $43.05. Approximately 581,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 283,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kraton by 192.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kraton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kraton by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 56.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

