Krios Price Down 57.1% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $182.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046655 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars.

