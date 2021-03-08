Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. 1,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGTFY)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

