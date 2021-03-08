Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Major Shareholder Buys $68,827.75 in Stock

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ KBNT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. 644,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Kubient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kubient in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kubient in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kubient during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

