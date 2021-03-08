KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

