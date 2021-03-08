Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $36.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

