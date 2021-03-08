Kuverit (KUV) Achieves Market Cap of $263,655.87

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Kuverit has a market cap of $263,655.87 and $45.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,100,055 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.