Kyber Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.33 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $439.14 million and approximately $64.33 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004169 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060710 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.00825664 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009666 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061085 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030269 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041408 BTC.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
