Kyber Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.33 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $439.14 million and approximately $64.33 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.00825664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041408 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,263,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,055,327 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

